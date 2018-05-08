Home Faith Finding an Escape from Sexual Addiction
Finding an Escape from Sexual Addiction

By: Focus On The Family

Discover how to undo the power of hidden secrets and sin. This is a message of hope for every family.

Listen as this man describes his desperate 13-year addiction to pornography – how it ensnared his heart, and led to a double life at school, in dating relationships, and as a follower of Jesus Christ.

Part 1

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with guest, Jonathon. 

Part 2

Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with guest, Jonathon. 

Podcasts supplied with thanks to Focus on the Family Australia.

About the Organisation: Focus on the Family provides relevant, practical support to help families thrive in every stage of life.

