Finding an Escape from Sexual Addiction

Discover how to undo the power of hidden secrets and sin. This is a message of hope for every family.
Listen as this man describes his desperate 13-year addiction to pornography – how it ensnared his heart, and led to a double life at school, in dating relationships, and as a follower of Jesus Christ.
Part 1
Listen: Jim Daly and John Fuller in conversation with guest, Jonathon.
Part 2
