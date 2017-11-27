The Fascinating Life of Mr Eternity

By: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

Eternity. It’s a word that has captivated the people of Sydney and beyond since it mysteriously started appearing in yellow chalk on Sydney’s footpaths in the 1930s.

It was only in 1956 that the identity of the mystery chalker was revealed as Arthur Stace, a reformed alcoholic whose heart was dramatically changed after walking into a men’s meeting at St Barnabas Church Broadway, primarily for warmth, a cup of tea and a rock cake.

JB Hammond was preaching as Arthur sat with other down and outs.

“If any of you men are sick of the lives you are living, there is One who loves you who will set you free and His name is Jesus,” invited Hammond, and Arthur stepped forward.