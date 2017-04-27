Emotional Chris Pratt Talking About His Faith and Family During Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Some might know that Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt has been bold and open about his Christian faith in the public sphere. Last weekend Pratt was awarded a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and fans got to witness a moving moment of emotion during his speech.

Chris spoke of himself as “a man of faith” and choked up as he began thanking his family for their support.

Leading up to the event, Pratt posted a picture on his Instagram of the star being made with Psalm 126:3 as the caption: ” “The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” Thank you to the many, many people who empowered me to follow my dreams.”