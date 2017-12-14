Dua Lipa – What the Most Streamed Woman in the UK Can Teach Us About Jesus

By: Sam Chan | Espresso Theology

Dua Lipa has just been named the most streamed woman of 2017 in the UK. She is only 22, but her song New Rules has had 765 million views (to date!).

In the video, an army of pastel-gowned women chant en masse the New Rules of breaking up: (1) don’t pick up the phone, (2) don’t let him in, and (3) don’t be his friend.

The song empowers young women to take control of their lives, especially after having broken up with some loser of a guy.