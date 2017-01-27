Why Is My Drink in a Mason Jar?

By: Sam Chan | Espresso Theology

If you order a drink from any cafe, your drink will probably come in a Mason Jar.

The Mason Jar was invented in 1858 by John Landis Mason. It was mass produced in the 1900s by the Ball Corporation, with its iconic name in cursive, and the words “Made in U.S.A.” Once used for canning and preserving foods, it is now de rigueur for the global hipster aesthetic.

Whether you’re in Vancouver, New Jersey, or Lima (as I was last week!) your drink will come in a Mason Jar.

Feeling connected

The appeal of the Mason Jar is it makes us feel connected. As we sip from our Mason Jar, we are connected to a more simple time, prior to plastics, when people grew their own foods, ate local produce, and knitted fluffy, woolly socks.