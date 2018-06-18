Does God Love Me?

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

Everyone wants love. But defining what exactly love is is something that no one in all of human history has been able to do.

I believe that’s because there’s something about love that goes beyond the human.

Perhaps the biggest problem in trying to understand the love of God is that our ideas of love are muddied by the superficial definitions of love that we find in popular culture. We think of love, for example in marriage, as some kind of business deal, where one person commits to loving another as long as they receive love in return. “You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.”

But that’s not what God means by love at all.