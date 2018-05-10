Do Scientists Believe in God?

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

If you ask a group of scientists whether they believe in God, you’ll find that some do and some don’t.

The popular idea that if you’re a scientist then you must by definition be an atheist, is wrong. Science doesn’t necessarily lead to atheism.

The whole notion that the history of human progress has been a battle between science and religion is actually total nonsense. In fact, in the twentieth century the majority of Nobel Prize scientists were Christians. And here’s something else: every major discipline of modern science as we know it was developed by a Bible-believing Christian. Here are just a few:

Louis Pasteur, Bacteriology

Isaac Newton, Calculus

Johan Kepler, Celestial Mechanics

Robert Boyle, Chemistry

There are two belief systems. One accepts that there is or may be a God, and one says there isn’t. It’s not science that fundamentally determines whether you fall into one camp or another.