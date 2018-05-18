Did Jesus Really Exist?

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

I once read a book that argued that the earth was hollow and that it was populated inside by a super-race of aliens. It even had photos that proved it. It was interesting, but I didn’t believe it. Why? Because all the evidence says that the earth’s core is solid!

In every society, you will find people who actually believe all kinds of conspiracy theories, just like there are people who believe that Jesus of Nazareth never existed: that he is just some kind of Christian invention.

But all the evidence is against them.

Did you know that most ancient history professionals in the field are confident that Jesus of Nazareth existed, just like Alexander the Great or Julius Caesar?