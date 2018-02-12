The Danger in Saying "God Is Good"

By: Jennie Scott

I need to share this message with you without being critical, accusatory, or dismissive. I’ve wrestled with it myself for some time now, and I pray it’s marinated enough in my soul to move into yours with grace.

We — the ones who follow Jesus and declare to the world we are His children — we must stop saying “God is good” only when good happens in our lives. When we declare His goodness and proclaim it only in times of personal blessing, we give the world half the story, and we build them up to believe a lie that could ultimately bring them devastation.

You see, they are asking, “Is God good?”, and they are silently wondering, “Could He be good to me?” Our own responses impact their understanding.

God is always good, not only when we see it.