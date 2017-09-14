My Christian Marriage is More Important Than My Same Sex Attraction

Author: Stephen O’Doherty | Open House

Colin has same sex attraction. He describes it as something he has, rather than who he is. It doesn’t define him.

As a Christian his identity is in Christ and his desire is to be a faithful, loving husband and father. It’s a story not often told, but Colin is concerned his experience is not overlooked during the debate over marriage reform.

Colin had always sought the approval of boys at school and, as a very shy young man, had no romantic relationships. As puberty kicked in he became slowly aware of a same sex attraction. A Christian from the age of 17, now married with a child, Colin has taken the road less travelled. He told his story exclusively to Open House.