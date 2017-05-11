Home Faith Bono Says Christian Music Needs To Be More Honest
Faith
0

Bono Says Christian Music Needs To Be More Honest

Bono Says Christian Music Needs To Be More Honest
0
0
feature-bono
now viewing

Bono Says Christian Music Needs To Be More Honest

feature-t-rex-bride
now playing

Best Video of Bride Surprising Groom as a T-Rex

feature-koko
now playing

Koko the Gorilla Falls in Love With Pet Kittens for Her Birthday!

feature-daddy-daughter-bond
now playing

Being Your Daughter’s Hero

feature-collective-noun-wedding-vows
now playing

If wedding vows were re-written for 2017

feature-forgotten-joys-of-being-a-mum
now playing

The forgotten wonders of being a mother

feature-dad-makes-costumes-kids
now playing

Dad makes Disney costumes for his kids

feature–financial-freedom-couple
now playing

First steps to financial freedom as a couple

feature-mums-community
now playing

The Power of Mums in Community

feature-dancing-granny
now playing

101-Year-Old Granny Still Got All The Dance Moves!

feature-money-lessons
now playing

Money Lessons From the Parable of the Prodigal Son

Are many modern Christian artists holding back their true feelings and struggles in their lyrics? Bono, lead singer of rock band U2 feels so.

“As I look through the scriptures, I just see a bunch of the dodgiest people ever collected in one place”, Bono said.

“Murderers, adulterers… egomaniacs. I mean they sound like most of my friends. They sound like me”, he laughs.

In a conversation with David Taylor, director of Brehm Texas and assistant professor of theology and culture at Fuller Theological Seminary, Bono observes how the songs in the Psalms of David are marked with a raw kind of vulnerability – pride, tears, rage – and how he feels that kind of honesty seems to be missing from the lyrics of today’s Christian musicians.

“We don’t have to please God in any other way other than to be brutally honest. That is the root, not just to a relationship with God, but it’s the root to a great song. In fact it’s the ONLY place you can find a great song.”

Do you agree?

Related posts:

  1. Epic Solo Duet Of ‘The Prayer’
  2. Caleb the Little Worship Leader
  3. Emotional Chris Pratt Talking About His Faith and Family During Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech
  4. The Unseen Pain Of Social Infertility
tags:
Related Posts
Marcelito-Feature

Epic Solo Duet Of ‘The Prayer’

Rachel 0
Little-Big-Shots

Caleb the Little Worship Leader

Rachel 0
feature-chris-pratt

Emotional Chris Pratt Talking About His Faith and Family During Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Rachel 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video