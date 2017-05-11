Bono Says Christian Music Needs To Be More Honest

Are many modern Christian artists holding back their true feelings and struggles in their lyrics? Bono, lead singer of rock band U2 feels so.

“As I look through the scriptures, I just see a bunch of the dodgiest people ever collected in one place”, Bono said.

“Murderers, adulterers… egomaniacs. I mean they sound like most of my friends. They sound like me”, he laughs.

In a conversation with David Taylor, director of Brehm Texas and assistant professor of theology and culture at Fuller Theological Seminary, Bono observes how the songs in the Psalms of David are marked with a raw kind of vulnerability – pride, tears, rage – and how he feels that kind of honesty seems to be missing from the lyrics of today’s Christian musicians.

“We don’t have to please God in any other way other than to be brutally honest. That is the root, not just to a relationship with God, but it’s the root to a great song. In fact it’s the ONLY place you can find a great song.”

Do you agree?