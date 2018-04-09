By: Duncan Robinson

Have you ever started something, that was a something you were called to do and met resistance?

Perhaps you are doing something now, that hasn’t happened as easily as you would hope, but you are convinced that God is moving in it.

I don’t think there has EVER been a promise of God that hasn’t required blood, sweat and tears.

Pick one of those big rock moments in your life when you felt really passionately about doing something. Something so big and so significant there wasn’t anything in that moment that could sway you.