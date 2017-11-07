Being Scared but Doing It Anyway

By: Yvette Cherry

As the Worship Ministry Coordinator in my church, it is often my job to lead the church on Sunday when we sing together. I have been doing this for many years now- maybe 15 or so years, first at night and then in the morning services.

When I started, I really wasn’t very good at it. I was okay with the speaking parts, I was organised and well-planned, but when it came to the actual singing bit, I was a fish out of water.

In fact, for the first 13 years that I led worship, I never did it without my brother in law. Cam, who sings like Chris Tomlin and plays guitar like Tommy Emmanuel, would just step into all my gaps. I never really had to sing very loud, or very close to the mic, or even very much in tune. When I was speaking, I’d step up. When singing, I’d step back.

But then Cam moved to Mozambique and I was on my own. Singing into the microphone, voice wobbly, eyes wide like a deer caught in headlights.