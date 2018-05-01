How to Avoid Stinking Thinking

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

Some days I wake up and I know it’s going to be a good day. Other days I wake up and I know that I’m not in the best frame of mind. I’m not necessarily talking about medical conditions like depression and anxiety. I’m talking about the “stinking thinking” that we all struggle with. They are the negative thought patterns that pull you down, and that pull those around you down as well.

Our society doesn’t help us. I believe that our society has a serious case of “stinking thinking” itself. It has always been around, but the rise of our scientific materialistic culture which dismisses God out of existence hasn’t helped. The Apostle Paul describes what happens to our thinking when we don’t acknowledge God and his role in our lives:

They didn’t honour him as God. They didn’t thank him. Their thinking became worthless. Their foolish hearts became dark (Rom 1:21, NIVR).

Could it be that this is what has happened to our societies? That as we have slid into the godless paradigm of scientific materialism, our thinking has become worthless?