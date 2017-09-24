5 Tips: Developing the Shape of your Soul

By: Kaye Hollings

What is the shape of your soul? You’ve probably never thought about it.

Of course, you’ve heard about how important it is to keep physically in shape, get enough sleep, interact with others, and stimulate your brain by learning new things. They’re all vital to good health.

However, I was surprised to learn that if I didn’t address the spiritual side of my life as well, I would remain unbalanced. I would be like an urn with an uneven base, that would easily topple when buffeted by the wind. As well as food for the body, I discovered that to be whole, I needed food for my soul.