3 Reasons to Punch Fear in the Face

By: Sabrina Peters

It’s so easy to let fear dictate your life. I know, because I often find myself doing just that. I let the fear of failure stop me from stepping out, I let the fear of man control my value and self-esteem, I let the fear of an unknown future paralyse me from enjoying the present.

Fear is our default, but it doesn’t have to be, NOT WHEN the God of the universe is in our corner.

The bible tells us, that God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of peace, of love and of a sound mind. God’s desire for YOU (and me) is to live free from fear. Not because life will always be perfect or there won’t be times where you hurt or feel out of your depth, but because He is our ever present help and with Him we can overcome any circumstance and boldly do things beyond our natural ability.

One thing I used to be afraid of was public speaking. Most people laugh when I tell them and they often reply, “You’re joking right, isn’t that what you do?” Well, yes, today I do speak a bit and may appear a little more confident and comfortable, but it certainly didn’t come easy. It was (and sometimes still can be) a huge fear of mine. I often recall feeling viscerally sick at just the thought of having to stand up in front of people. Strangely enough I am a total introvert by nature. No one would really know but in high school I would often sneak to the bathroom during any kind of prayer time to avoid having to pray out loud. Honestly I hated speaking in any capacity in a public space! Today it’s what I do regularly and it’s not because I am an amazing person or anything, it’s simply the grace of God outworking in my life. He has a way of taking our weaknesses and making them strengths. He has a way of making you feel secure in His love, giving you an unshakable boldness and tenacity. He has a way of anchoring your identity in who He says you are, so it’s not controlled by your performance.