3 Lies I Believed About Being a Christian

By: Sabrina Peters

I’ve been a Christian since I can remember, but I didn’t always understand what that truly meant. I actually thought being a Christian was more about me than it was about Christ. Sounds a bit silly but honestly a lot of people do.

Here are 3 lies I’m so glad I no longer believe.

Most of my life I spent tiptoeing from law to law – always trying to be good enough for God, doing the right things and hoping for a gold star. I believed His love for me was conditional, it was based on my behaviour. On one hand I was harsh & judgmental, looking at all the flaws of those around me, while on the other I always felt guilty and never quite enough. My Christianity really had little do with Jesus and A LOT to do with me. Karma just seemed to make more sense; do good – get good. Behave – get blessed.

Well, if you read the Bible in its proper context (old covenant/new covenant) you’ll discover the reason Jesus died was because we couldn’t keep all the “rules”. We couldn’t live up to the law on our own & no matter how good we think we are, we will never be perfect (there is only one Man that can claim that title) and I am so glad He paid the price that I never could.

Real Christianity is about Christ and his love for us not the other way around.

Godly behaviour comes as a response and outworking to the grace we so freely receive.

This is what the Bible says in a book called Galatians:

“We know very well that we are not set right with God by rule-keeping but only through personal faith in Jesus Christ. How do we know? We tried it—and we had the best system of rules the world has ever seen! Convinced that no human being can please God by self-improvement, we believed in Jesus as the Messiah so that we might be set right before God by trusting in the Messiah, not by trying to be good.

What actually took place is this: I tried keeping rules and working my head off to please God, and it didn’t work. So I quit being a “law man” so that I could be God’s man. Christ’s life showed me how, and enabled me to do it. I identified myself completely with him. Indeed, I have been crucified with Christ. My ego is no longer central. It is no longer important that I appear righteous before you or have your good opinion, and I am no longer driven to impress God. Christ lives in me. The life you see me living is not “mine,” but it is lived by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. I am not going to go back on that. Is it not clear to you that to go back to that old rule-keeping, peer-pleasing religion would be an abandonment of everything personal and free in my relationship with God? I refuse to do that, to repudiate God’s grace. If a living relationship with God could come by rule-keeping, then Christ died unnecessarily.

2. Once you become a Christian you better not make any mistakes because God only forgives you up until the moment you say “yes” to Jesus

Jesus died for us while we were still sinners and just because we accept Him doesn’t mean we all of a sudden get it all together. Does Jesus change our behaviour? Yes! Does He desire for us to live a whole and holy life? Totally, but salvation is immediate, sanctification is a process. The bible tells us that as we behold Him we become like Him. We are all on a journey of transformation and we completely need his grace along the way. So yield to the process and let Him change you from the inside out.

3. Being a Christian is really boring and sucks all the fun out of life

I won’t lie, I used to think that God was a bit of a killjoy. All the good stuff was off limits and he just liked being the spoilsport. The more I’ve gotten to know Him, the more I’ve learnt He IS the good stuff! He gives life its sparkle. He is the greatest source of joy you could imagine.

He never says no to things because he wants us to miss out. He says no because ultimately He knows those things won’t satisfy. God’s not stuffy! He’s not anti-music, anti-dancing or anti-fun (despite what footloose may have tried to convince you!). God is the life of the party! His first miracle was at a party! Come on God, head over to my place.

He loves it when we enjoy life, when we savour moments, when we celebrate, when we appreciate His creation (there are just positive and negative ways to of all of those things).

The Bible tells us He came to give us life and life in all of its fullness! (John 10:10). Does that mean we just get everything we want and nothing bad ever happens? Of course not! It means we can learn to be happy in any circumstance, with whatever we have and through whatever we may face, because He is with us.

Jesus is the greatest reward you’ll ever find.

If you don’t know Him yet, He’s waiting for you.

Article supplied with thanks to Sabrina Peters.

About the Author: Sabrina is a new generation speaker and author and former youth pastor of 9 years. Her passion is Jesus, relationships & sexuality.