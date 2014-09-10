10 Reasons You Know You Grew up in a Pentecostal Church

00
By: Laura Bennett
If any of these sound accurate, you probably grew up in a Pentecostal Church.
- You call yourself a ‘Pente’
- You been caught nodding and saying “Yep, Amen,” when you’re uni lecturer makes a good point.
- At any given moment you could break into a Southern accent and shout “Oh Gloorry!!”
- When you’re excited both hands shoot straight up in the air and wave spirit fingers.
- You don’t just ‘live’ with your friends and family – you ‘do life’ with them.
- Under the age of 10 you went forward and were ‘slain in the Spirit’ just to see if someone would catch you.
- You’ve played Chubby Bunnies at least 15 times and have the fillings to match… and still proudly hold the church record.
- In Yr 8 you really committed and got your W.W.J.D. wristband.
- You know exactly what an ‘A-Frame’ hug is and why everyone should perfect it.
- You stood next to your crush at youth camp just so you could hold hands during grace. (…and then got married at 22 and now have 4 kids).
How many of these applied to you?
Article supplied with thanks to Laura Bennett.
About the Author: Laura Bennett is a media professional, broadcaster and writer from Sydney, Australia.