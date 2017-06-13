Are you happy with the life God has given you?

Author: Alex Cook | Wealth with Purpose.

Have you ever been asked if you are happy with your job, your business, your relationships, and life in general? What was your answer?

You probably let out a big “Yes” or a half-hearted “Well, for the most part” or maybe an outright “No!”

Well, no one has a perfect life. We all want something better—a higher paying job, a bigger house, a more successful career—but the reality is, we can’t have it all. So if you’re waiting to get everything you want before you finally feel happy and content, that may never happen.

As a Christian, your happiness in life should not be dependent on getting what you want or having all the money you desire. Stop looking at what you lack and focus on what you already have. Once you start opening your eyes and heart to God’s blessings around you, feeling happy will be your natural response.

The Bible says in 1 Timothy 6:6 (NIV), “But Godliness with contentment is great gain.”

The Christian animated video, “Veggie Tales,” put it so perfectly in the song Thankfulness that goes like this, “A thankful heart is a happy heart.” Below are a few lines from the song. It may be written for kids, but the meaning is true for adults, too.

I thank God for this day

For the air that I breathe

For my friends and family

That’s why I say thanks every day.

Because a thankful heart is a happy heart!

I’m glad for what I have, that’s an easy way to start!

For the love that He shares as He listens to my prayers

I thank God for this night for the stars in the sky

For the hug from my mom for my special lullaby

For the chance for some rest

People always wonder what is the secret to happiness. Well, this song answers it to the point—thankfulness is the secret to happiness. All too often, it only takes a child’s intellect to explain what adults can’t seem to comprehend.

As Christians, we need to hold steadfast on God’s promise that He will supply all our needs. So, you may not have the fanciest car or the highest paying job, but if you are still alive and able to read this article, then God is faithful. And yes, life is good.

As the apostle Paul said in Philippians [4:11] (NIV):

“I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

Now, while you’re humming the Veggie Tales song and thanking God for providing you with the things that really matter in life—like your family, good health, a good night’s rest, the strength to enjoy life, and so much more, go over the Bible verses below that will help change your perspective on life.

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” 1Thessalonians [5:18](NIV)

Whatever you circumstance, learn to give thanks. Are you only going to acknowledge God’s goodness and faithfulness when things are going your way? Make it a way of life to thank God each day.

“But Godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it. But if we have food and clothing, we will be content with that.” 1 Timothy 6:6 (NIV)

Stop running after the things of this world, God has given you enough. Be content with it. Make a list of all the good things you have in life and you’ll see how blessed you already are.

“One person gives freely, yet gains even more; another withholds unduly, but comes to poverty. A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.” Proverbs [11:24]-25

Stop being self-centered. Live for the interest of your family, friends, and the people around you. You will be surprised how happy and thankful this will make you feel. Don’t think that by holding on to your money, time, and possessions this will make you happy. It won’t.

Start each day with a thankful heart. As soon as you open your eyes in the morning, say a prayer of thanks to God for all His blessings. Then, as you go through your day, remind yourself of God’s goodness and the people that truly make life worth living. Watch how this will change your entire perspective in life.