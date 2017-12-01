Zachary Levi on Voicing Jesus’ Dad and Being Cast as Shazam!

By: Laura Bennett

Have you ever imagined what being at the first Christmas would’ve really been like? Not just for Mary and Joseph, not for the wise men, but for the animals?

Bringing the Nativity story to screens in a fresh new way

The Star introduces us to Bo: a small but brave donkey yearning for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day Bo finds the courage to break free and ends up befriending newlyweds Joseph and Mary. Along with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations, the trio join Mary and Joseph following the star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

“We looked at it as the greatest story never told,” says executive producer DeVon Franklin. “It says a lot about teamwork, stepping outside of their own somewhat narrow perspectives and working together. Our hero, Bo the donkey, needs all of the other animals to help to become successful. It’s also about hope—you’ve got to believe in the impossible for it to happen.”

Director Timothy Reckart says, “It’s about how something that seems small can be bigger than it looks on the outside. Bo has been looking to do something important, and he starts seeking that in a self-aggrandising way. Along the journey, by doing a small thing – helping these two people, which, for all he knows, are just some random couple – he winds up doing the most important thing he could ever achieve. Greatness comes in the most humble appearance, which is the message of the Christmas story itself,” says Reckart.