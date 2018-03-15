If You’re a Fan of Mercy Me, Go See This Movie – and Take the Tissues

By: Clare Bruce

It’s become Mercy Me’s best known song, but until now, few people knew the full, heartbreaking story behind I Can Only Imagine.

Now, in a film by the same title, we learn that the hit song was born out of years of heartache and pain. Hitting Australian screens on Thursday March 15, the film is a heartwarming, poignant and at times comical biopic, sharing the story of the strained relationship between Mercy Me lead singer Bart Millard, and his abusive, troubled father.

The movie lets us in on some of the most moving and poignant moments in Millard’s life as a teenager growing up in a broken family, using music (played through his Walkman), as his escape.

Both Millard’s character (J Michael Finley), and the real Bart Millard, say that Mr Millard senior (Dennis Quaid) was ‘a monster’ when he was at his worst.