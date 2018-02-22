Home Entertainment and Arts Is It Wrong to Dream of Hugh Jackman?
Entertainment and Arts
0

Is It Wrong to Dream of Hugh Jackman?

Is It Wrong to Dream of Hugh Jackman?
0
0
the greatest showman-2
now viewing

Is It Wrong to Dream of Hugh Jackman?

gambling industry-2
now playing

Should the Gambling Industry be Allowed to Donate to Political Parties?

godeveryday
now playing

Awe Struck Wonder: Seeing God in the Every-Day Moment

lunchbox
now playing

The Five Essential Ingredients for a Great School Lunchbox

wild women
now playing

God’s Grace for Wild Women

loved
now playing

My Good Good Father

life-change
now playing

When the Way You’re Living Your Life Has to Change

PaulApostleMovie
now playing

First Look at 'Paul, Apostle of Christ' - starring Jim Caviezel

stolengeneration
now playing

10 Years After The Stolen Generation Apology: “It Makes me Cry Even Now”

imperfect-marriage
now playing

Embracing an Imperfect Marriage

sibling
now playing

10 Steps to Reducing Sibling Conflict

By: Sam Chan

The dreamy Hugh Jackman dreamingly chases his dreams – as he plays P. T. Barnum in ‘The Greatest Showman’. So why can’t I?

The Greatest Showman sticks to the tried-and-trusted and paint-by-numbers formula for a musical. It all begins with the “I have a dream” song – where we are introduced to the hero who, in an opening scene, will look out into the distance and sing a song with the word “dream” literally in it.

I think of what the world could be
A vision of the one I see
A million dreams is all it’s gonna take
A million dreams for the world we’re gonna make

Hugh Jackman fulfils this dream by becoming the Greatest Showman on Earth.

But the movie ends – as all such movies do (so no spoilers here) – with the hero realising that everything he wanted was there in front of him already. His dreams had taken him away from happiness. He should’ve been happy with what he had right from the start. And now it was time to come home.

I drank champagne with kings and queens
The politicians praised my name
But those are someone else’s dreams
The pitfalls of the man I became
For years and years
I chased their cheers
The crazy speed of always needing more
But when I stop
And see you here
I remember who all this was for

The Greatest Showman brilliantly captures the unworkable paradox of Western Individualism. We teach our children to chase their dreams, to be all they can be, and to make a difference. But at the same time we tell them to be happy with who they are, and not let anyone tell them otherwise.

So which one is it? To dream or not to dream? To be happy with who I can be, or be happy with who I am already? If the world can be a better place, who’s to say I shouldn’t also be better than who I am?

This is because we’ve lost all objective measurements of what’s good or bad, better or worse.

Some dreams are good, but not all dreams are good. Some dreams will destroy the very ones I love. And even if my dream is good, I can be chasing it for all the wrong reasons. This was Hugh Jackman’s pivotal moment of self-awareness.

This is where Jesus resolves our paradox. With Jesus, we can be both happy with who we are, and be better than who we are.

In Jesus, God loves us just the way we are. We don’t have to earn his love, win his respect, or gain his favour. We have a home. We don’t need to leave to chase a happy ending. We already have all we need.

But in Jesus, God loves us too much to leave us the way we are. God changes us bit by bit, to be better than who we are. To be the people we can be. To be the people we need to be.

We all need to chase our dreams. And Jesus comes to give us a dream that’s worth chasing. A dream that won’t destroy us. A dream that will make me be all I’m meant to be.

Article supplied with thanks to Espresso Theology.

About the Author: Sam is a theologian, preacher, author, evangelist, ethicist, cultural analyst and medical doctor.

Related posts:

  1. How to Live Your Dream
  2. Why Did Jesus Bless all the Wrong People?
  3. God Has a Dream for the World and There’s a Place for You in It
  4. The God Conversations of Christmas: What If Joseph Had Dismissed His Dream as Just the Spicy Pizza?”
tags:
Related Posts
live-your-dream

How to Live Your Dream

Digital Team 0
outcast

Why Did Jesus Bless all the Wrong People?

Digital Team 0
dream

God Has a Dream for the World and There’s a Place for You in It

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video