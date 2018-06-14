The Real Reason I Love Ed Sheeran

By: Sam Chan

I love Ed Sheeran. I love so many things about him. I love his songs. His voice. His mop of red hair.

I love Ed Sheeran. There I’ve said it. I love Ed Sheeran.

But what I especially love about Ed Sheeran is this. He’s the pop star for whom I can say, “Wait … I’m as good looking as he is!”

This is rare. I can’t say I can dance better than Michael Jackson. I can’t say I’m as bad-ass as Ice-T. I can’t say I’m better looking than Justin Bieber.