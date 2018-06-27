The Heart Of Man Movie Review

By: Rebecca Moore

The sparseness of space meets my eyes as the opening scene appears—so deep, so endless, so majestic.

Then flying across skies to soak in spectacular images of undulating mountains, towering cliff faces, and broad-spanning primal oceans filling the screen in cinematic brilliance, all at once the beauty and ferocity of the power of creation catches my attention through images of thunderous waves and burning lava. This story speaks and we are reminded that there is no place that God is unaware of, not even the innermost parts of the womb where we are hidden during our formation. All is known, all is carefully prepared. It is all God’s and it is amazing. Yet lying beneath these spectacular images are caves, dark hidden caves that don’t want to be found, where secrets lurk, where pain and darkness reign and where mankind tries to hide their shame from the Creator, just as Adam and Eve did in the garden of Eden.

The Heart of Man takes us to such a place. We are invited into the story of the biblical prodigal son where we find a father preparing a way for his child, cutting paths and preparing instruments which, when played together, plays a melody of unity and relationship. This melody continues as the son grows, bringing joy to both of their hearts until the son is distracted by another who calls. The son’s song ceases, and his instrument is broken as his free will leads him across a deep divide, creating a great distance between them.

As the Father continues to play their melody calling for his child to come home, the son draws further away until he finds himself where lustful desires and imaginations turn deathly sour, laid vulnerable in a dark and tortured prison of the soul. Though a way out has been provided by the Father, the son’s choices push him further.