All-Star Voices Cast in New Christmas Movie

By: Movies Change People

New faith-based movie, ‘The Star’ casts many recognisable voices in the ‘Greatest Story Never Told’.

The Star is, “an animated version of the nativity story told through the perspective of the animals that traveled with Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem and witnessed Jesus’ birth. It is something that has never been done before,” says director, Timothy Reckart.

The movie boasts an all-star cast of familiar voices including:

Gina Rodriguez as Mary

Zachary Levi as Joseph

Kelly Clarkson as Leah the horse

Patricia Heaton as Edith the cow

Christopher Plummer as King Herod

and Oprah Winfrey as Deborah the camel

…just to name a few.