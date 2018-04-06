Sci Fi Flick ‘Ready Player One’ is Uncomfortably Close to the Truth

By: Laura Bennett

Humans escaping the real world in favour of a digital alternative: sound familiar?

It’s the premise of Steven Spielberg’s latest science fiction flick, ‘Ready Player One’, and it’s a scenario that doesn’t seem that far from reality.

Based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller, the film is set in 2045 where the world is bleak and overpopulated, and on the brink of collapse. The people find refuge in OASIS – an immersive, virtual reality universe created by the brilliantly eccentric James Halliday.

Able to assume an avatar and create the image and life they dream of, players spend days on end lost in the digital world with little interest in coming back to reality, until they’re forced to face some real-world consequences.