Home Entertainment and Arts Sci Fi Flick ‘Ready Player One’ is Uncomfortably Close to the Truth
Entertainment and Arts
0

Sci Fi Flick ‘Ready Player One’ is Uncomfortably Close to the Truth

Sci Fi Flick ‘Ready Player One’ is Uncomfortably Close to the Truth
0
0
ready player one-2
now viewing

Sci Fi Flick ‘Ready Player One’ is Uncomfortably Close to the Truth

discipline-2
now playing

What Your Kids Need When They Don’t Do What They’re Asked

overwhelmed-2
now playing

Practical Help for When You’re Overwhelmed

light-2
now playing

When Belief and Actions Collide

singing-2
now playing

Slavery Couldn’t Silence Christian Music

fun marriage-2
now playing

Having Fun in Your Marriage

leftoverchocolate
now playing

10 Ideas for Your Leftover Easter Chocolate

teens-2
now playing

How to Give Your Teens Advice They’ll Listen To

distressed man-2
now playing

Why I Thank God For My Painful Mid-Life Crisis

Eloise wellings-2
now playing

Faith & Tenacity – Eloise Wellings on Track for Gold Coast Games

rest-2
now playing

Hustle and Rest

By: Laura Bennett

Humans escaping the real world in favour of a digital alternative: sound familiar?

It’s the premise of Steven Spielberg’s latest science fiction flick, ‘Ready Player One’, and it’s a scenario that doesn’t seem that far from reality.

Based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller, the film is set in 2045 where the world is bleak and overpopulated, and on the brink of collapse. The people find refuge in OASIS – an immersive, virtual reality universe created by the brilliantly eccentric James Halliday.

Able to assume an avatar and create the image and life they dream of, players spend days on end lost in the digital world with little interest in coming back to reality, until they’re forced to face some real-world consequences.

Steeped in pop-culture nostalgia and 80’s throwbacks, Ready Player One is a fun nerdy adventure, but as Spielberg said at a Q&A for his Australian fans, “it’s a cautionary tale” about consuming ourselves with digital experiences. It acknowledges humanity’s long-held desire to escape through stories, but how, in this era, escapism can be all-encompassing.

Addressing everything from our inability to know peoples true identity in the digital space, and how much power can be found in controlling technology, there’s some sage advice in Ready Player One.

In a future where we each character occupies dual identities and normalises the trappings of living a double life, James 1:8 rings true, “Such a person is double-mined, and unstable in all they do (NIV).” Where is our real identity if we can be multiple versions of ourselves?

Ready Player One is timely as it calls us out for disengaging with the life that matters most. While bleak in parts, it offers hope for humans who see the value in real-world connection.

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.

About the Author: Laura Bennett is a media professional, broadcaster and writer from Sydney, Australia.

Related posts:

  1. What You Didn’t Know About ‘I Can Only Imagine’s’ Lead Actor, J.Michael Finley
  2. 10 Reasons You Know You Grew up in a Pentecostal Church
  3. Molly’s Game – Movie Review
  4. Spielberg’s New Film ‘The Post’ and the Media’s Struggle to Tell the Truth
tags:
Related Posts
J.Michael Finley-2

What You Didn’t Know About ‘I Can Only Imagine’s’ Lead Actor, J.Michael Finley

Digital Team 0
pentecostal-church

10 Reasons You Know You Grew up in a Pentecostal Church

Digital Team 0
molly’s game

Molly’s Game – Movie Review

Digital Team 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close

Share this video