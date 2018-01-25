Spielberg’s New Film ‘The Post’ and the Media’s Struggle to Tell the Truth

By: Laura Bennett

In an era of ‘fake news’ and questionable Facebook feeds, Stephen Spielberg’s political thriller The Post is already making waves in government circles, this week being banned in Lebanon and having its historical accuracy challenged.

Set in the early 1970’s, The Post takes us into the true story of journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times who published the classified Pentagon Papers. These were the papers that detailed secret information about the involvement of the United States government in the Vietnam War.

Despite the risk of financial repercussions, and severe consequences for their networks, the reporters choose to become whistle-blowers for the sake of the truth.