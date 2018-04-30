Silent, Scary, Deep: ‘A Quiet Place’ Movie Review

By: Laura Bennett

When the new movie ‘A Quiet Place’ first came across my radar, it was billed as a horror – but “one I should definitely see because John Krasinski (The Office) directed it.”

Having obliged and bought my ticket and popcorn, I’d like to downgrade it from ‘horror’ to ‘Jurassic Park-minus-the-comedy’, and say yes, it’s worth watching.

John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt (The Devil Wears Prada, Sicario) play parents Lee and Evelyn Abbott, who are hiding away on a remote property in upstate New York with their three children. For reasons unknown to the audience, sound-sensitive monsters have invaded earth, relegating the family to a life lived in silence, using only sign language and the odd whisper to communicate.

There are numerous jump-scare moments where you wonder if T-Rex 2.0 is going to appear from within the shadows, but at the heart of A Quiet Place is the story of two parents – particularly a father – asking themselves what they’d do to protect their kids, while trying to give them some semblance of a good childhood in a post-apocalyptic world.