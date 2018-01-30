Here & Now: A New Single and a New Bub for Emma Mullings

By: Clare Bruce

After the successful release of her Skinny Roads EP in 2017, Emma Mullings has just released a new track for a new year – Here and Now.

Inspired by Emma’s Own Life

Like most of her music, the sophisticated electro-pop track tells an autobiographical story. Emma said it’s inspired by a time in her life when she needed God to step in and rescue her.

“It tells a story that very much reflects my own: a story of someone completely lost and broken, and needing Jesus, and Him coming and invading their world right here, right now,” she said.

“That was very much my story at 23 years old, meeting God for the first time, and Him just coming right into my mess. I didn’t have to get it all together to come to Him. He just came and invaded and changed my world, and it’s been amazing ever since.”