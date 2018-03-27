Movie Review: Paul, Apostle of Christ

By: Adam Niven

No doubt at some point in your Christian journey you’ve asked yourself how you would respond in the face of severe persecution.

This question is a privilege for those of us lucky enough to be living our faith in the context of an open democracy, in a context where freedom of religion is part of the protections afforded to citizens, which is why Paul, Apostle of Christ is a valuable reminder of the story of the early church.

The Christian faith was not birthed in a time of religious freedom. The struggle of the church to understand itself within a hostile context is nothing new. And how the Church responds matters.

The journey we follow in Paul, Apostle of Christ is primarily that of Luke, played by Jim Caviezel. As the movie opens, he is cautiously making his way back into Rome so that he may visit the imprisoned Paul. Nobody is certain of Paul’s fate. He is standing accused of being the main instigator in the fires that have ravaged the city. Roman soldiers are rounding up Christians and burning them alive in the streets. Gaining what might be the last insights of Paul’s wisdom is of high priority.