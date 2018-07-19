Movie Review: Adrift (2018)
By: Laura Bennett
Sailing around the world or spending a night at sea watching the sunset seems thoroughly romantic but, based on a true story; Adrift may put you off ever leaving dry land.
Meeting in Tahiti in 1983, two experienced sailors Tami Oldman (Shailene Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Sam Claflin) embark on a 6,500km journey to San Diego, unaware they’re heading into one of the worst hurricanes in recorded history. Instead of getting the sweet adventure they hoped for Tami has to fight to survive, caring for her injured boyfriend and maneuvering a damaged vessel.
Watch: Laura Bennett reviews the true story shipwreck story Adrift
What was a new relationship, and one based on escape and youthful abandonment, is literally thrown into the deep end. All of Tami and Richard’s expectations and ideas are tossed out the window, with the storm testing their resolve and how they love each other. It’s a marriage sermon in the making.
That aside though, Adrift inspires us with the power of human resilience and shows girls can get it done. It also makes you think about how you’d handle being utterly out of control; As Tami wakes to the wreckage, bobbing around in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, there’s nothing to do but trust her instinct, becoming acutely aware of how small and alone she could be.
Gripping and surprising, Adrift is a sweet reminder that what hurts us doesn’t have to define us and that when put to the test we can be stronger than we realise.
Adrift (2018) is in cinemas now.
Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.
About the Author: Laura Bennett is a media professional, broadcaster and writer from Sydney, Australia.