Movie Review: Adrift (2018)

By: Laura Bennett

Sailing around the world or spending a night at sea watching the sunset seems thoroughly romantic but, based on a true story; Adrift may put you off ever leaving dry land.

Meeting in Tahiti in 1983, two experienced sailors Tami Oldman (Shailene Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Sam Claflin) embark on a 6,500km journey to San Diego, unaware they’re heading into one of the worst hurricanes in recorded history. Instead of getting the sweet adventure they hoped for Tami has to fight to survive, caring for her injured boyfriend and maneuvering a damaged vessel.

Watch: Laura Bennett reviews the true story shipwreck story Adrift