Molly’s Game – Movie Review

By: Laura Bennett

Can you run an illegal gambling ring with integrity?

Reading the synopsis for Molly’s Game, you’d be understandably misled into thinking it’s a dark salacious tale about poker and the ‘glossy’ yet flawed world of high-stakes gamblers. That’s there, but it’s not the main point.

Before Molly Bloom was arrested in 2013 for running the world’s largest illegal sports betting operation, she was an elite skier dreaming of the Olympics. Training for it all through her youth only to have a freak accident that relegated her to the sidelines, Molly’s Game is about how a woman with a keen intellect and sharp wit chose to build a multi-million dollar gambling empire entertaining billionaires, actors, and Wall Street tycoons alike.

And yes, it’s based on a true story.