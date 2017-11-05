Mariah Carey Leads Soundtrack for New Faith-Based Christmas Movie

By: Movies Change People

New faith-based movie, ‘The Star’ casts many recognisable voices in the ‘Greatest Story Never Told’.

The Christmas Story as you’ve never seen it before

The Star tells the journey of a small but brave donkey named Bo who yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

Executive Producer DeVon Franklin says, “having the animals involved gives you some space to infuse creativity.” Franklin added that he hopes the film will leave audiences feeling both “hopeful” and “purposeful.” “We all have a destiny, a calling or a purpose … [often] we don’t realise how it’s all working toward it,” Franklin added. “That’s what’s kind of great about Bo’s journey.”

Great Music Line-Up

The creators have assembled a soundtrack from a bevy of music superstars befitting of the cast’s blockbuster pedigree. Leading the tracklisting is Mariah Carey performing the film’s theme song “The Star.” The tracklisting below can be sampled HERE.