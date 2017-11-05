Home Entertainment and Arts Mariah Carey Leads Soundtrack for New Faith-Based Christmas Movie
Mariah Carey Leads Soundtrack for New Faith-Based Christmas Movie

Mariah Carey Leads Soundtrack for New Faith-Based Christmas Movie
By: Movies Change People

New faith-based movie, ‘The Star’ casts many recognisable voices in the ‘Greatest Story Never Told’.

The Christmas Story as you’ve never seen it before

The Star tells the journey of a small but brave donkey named Bo who yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

Executive Producer DeVon Franklin says, “having the animals involved gives you some space to infuse creativity.” Franklin added that he hopes the film will leave audiences feeling both “hopeful” and “purposeful.” “We all have a destiny, a calling or a purpose … [often] we don’t realise how it’s all working toward it,” Franklin added. “That’s what’s kind of great about Bo’s journey.”

Great Music Line-Up

The creators have assembled a soundtrack from a bevy of music superstars befitting of the cast’s blockbuster pedigree. Leading the tracklisting is Mariah Carey performing the film’s theme song “The Star.” The tracklisting below can be sampled HERE.

Mariah Carey – “The Star”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Children Go Where I Send You”
Kirk Franklin – “We Three Kings”
Fifth Harmony – “Can You See”
A Great Big World – “Life Is Good”
Zara Larsson – “Mary, Did You Know”
Yolanda Adams – “O Holy Night”
Saving Forever – “What Christmas Means to Me”
Jessie James Decker – “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)”
Casting Crowns – “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”
Jake Owen – “What Child Is This?”
Pentatonix – “Carol of the Bells”*

*digital-only bonus track

Funny yet Faithful

Spring Aspers, Head of Music for Sony Pictures, commented, “The filmmakers of The Star have delivered a funny but faithful turn on the nativity story, and Mariah Carey’s soulful performance of the film’s theme song adds a layer of depth and emotion that will have audiences feeling the spirit. This compilation is full of Christmas classics old and new that not only perfectly fit the film, but make the perfect soundtrack for the season.”

Watch: Behind the scenes creating the soundtrack to The Star

Article supplied with thanks to Movies Change People.

tags:
Related Posts
