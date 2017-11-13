Jon Foreman: Why I Refuse to Hate the Haters

By: Laura Bennett

In the wake of tragedy and political upheaval, we often find ourselves leaning towards celebrities for words of comfort, for rally cries and condolences.

Social media makes it easier than ever for the artist, the actor, or the musician to reach out to their fans – conversely, it almost insists a sort of responsibility to the celebrity.

Why do we look to celebrities?

They have a global voice, and we’re waiting on them to use it; to condemn bigotry or to advocate peace. If musicians really are the voice of pop culture, then it makes sense that they should also be the leading commentators within it.

The music community around the world was quick to weigh in on the Charlottesville tragedy (here’s an overview of what happened) recently, responding to the tragic killing of Heather Heyer, and President Trump’s comments in the aftermath.