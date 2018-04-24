Isle of Dogs: Hilarious, Intriguing, Heart-Warming, Animated Fun

By: Clare Bruce

It’s strange, it’s heart-warming, it’s hilarious, it’s surprising—and it’s for the whole family.

Isle of Dogs, directed by Wes Anderson (Fantastic Mr Fox, Grand Budapest Hotel), is proving to be a school holiday hit for audiences of all ages.

It’s a fascinating, old-fashioned stop frame animation movie, animated one frame at a time. It tells the story of a time in the future in Japan, when all dogs have dog-flu, and are exiled to Trash Island off the nation’s coast to be quarantined. It is, of course, the result of an evil plot masterminded by cat lovers.