God’s Not Dead 3 – Should the Church Still Have a Place in My Community?

By: Laura Bennett

Even if the numbers of people who call themselves ‘Christian’ has fluctuated in Australia over the years, there’s a lot about our nation that finds its origin in the faith. Our settlement represents a complex time in history, but part of what the Europeans brought with them, was their Christianity.

It became the foundation for aspects of our education system, saw churches being built as part of community centres, and fed into the cultural value systems of the day. But in a time that seems fairly removed from those early days, it’s a fair question to ask, what relevance does Christianity have to today’s Australia? Does the faith that contributed to the founding of our nation have a place in a country that may or may not agree with its role in settlement, and may or may not care for its ideologies?

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness attempts to wrestle with this question of Christianity’s universal modern-day relevance.

Video Review of God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness