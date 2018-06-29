God Was There in My Darkest Days: Human Nature’s Andrew Tierney on ‘Finding Faith’

By: Laura Bennett

If you didn’t have a Human Nature poster on your bedroom wall in the 90s, you probably knew a teenager who did. The singing, dancing foursome, who started out as four school mates in 1989, are now Australian pop royalty, having performed 1400 shows with a thriving Las Vegas residency.

Now one quarter of the group, Andrew Tierney, is sharing a less choreographed side of himself in his new duo: Finding Faith. And it brings his Christian faith into the spotlight.

Teaming up with Timothy Dunfield the worship pastor from his church in Las Vegas, Tierney has released an album of worship songs that would be right at home being sung on a Sunday church service.

Having been brought up in the church, and years of sitting with his wife ‘in the back row’ of church on Sundays, it wasn’t until more recently Tierney decided his faith needed to be at the forefront of his life and career. He approached Dunfield and asked if he could join the church music team and lead people in a new way.