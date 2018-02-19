First Look at ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’ – starring Jim Caviezel
A new biblical film, ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’ is scheduled for cinemas this Easter – starring James Faulkner (Downton Abby) as Saint Paul, and Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ) as Saint Luke.
It depicts Paul, a known persecutor of Christians, who was then radically converted to Christianity, and demonstrates his pivotal role in the formation of the early church.
The story of two biblical figures
Paul, Apostle of Christ follows the story of two men – Luke and Paul, as they struggle against a determined emperor and the frailties of the human spirit in order to live out the Gospel of Jesus Christ and spread their message to the world.
Luke, as a friend and physician, risks his life when he ventures into the city of Rome to visit Paul, who is held captive in Nero’s darkest, bleakest prison cell. The Emperor is determined to rid Rome of Christians, and does not flinch from executing them in the most horrific ways possible.
Bound in chains, Paul’s struggle is internal. He has survived so much—floggings, shipwreck, starvation, stoning, hunger and thirst, cold and exposure—yet as he waits for his appointment with death, he is haunted by the shadows of his past misdeeds. Alone in the dark, he wonders if he has been forgotten . . . and if he has the strength to finish well.
Before Paul’s death sentence can be enacted, Luke resolves to write another book, one that details the beginnings of “The Way” and the birth of what will come to be known as the church.
A theme of forgiveness
The film comes from the same studio that brought us ‘Risen’ and ‘War Room’ and is written by Andrew Hyatt (Director) and T.J. Berden (Producer).
“His life personifies ‘forgiveness,’ a concept that seems almost impossible today — but desperately needed.”
In a recent interview T.J. Berden highlighted one of the main themes of the film is forgiveness. “Paul changed from murdering Christians to becoming their unlikely leader. His life personifies ‘forgiveness,’ a concept that seems almost impossible today — but desperately needed,” said Berden
Watch the trailer: ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’
Article supplied with thanks to Movies Change People.