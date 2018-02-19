First Look at ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’ – starring Jim Caviezel

By: Movies Change People

A new biblical film, ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’ is scheduled for cinemas this Easter – starring James Faulkner (Downton Abby) as Saint Paul, and Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ) as Saint Luke.

It depicts Paul, a known persecutor of Christians, who was then radically converted to Christianity, and demonstrates his pivotal role in the formation of the early church.

The story of two biblical figures

Paul, Apostle of Christ follows the story of two men – Luke and Paul, as they struggle against a determined emperor and the frailties of the human spirit in order to live out the Gospel of Jesus Christ and spread their message to the world.

Luke, as a friend and physician, risks his life when he ventures into the city of Rome to visit Paul, who is held captive in Nero’s darkest, bleakest prison cell. The Emperor is determined to rid Rome of Christians, and does not flinch from executing them in the most horrific ways possible.