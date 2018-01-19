Home Entertainment and Arts Embark on a Grand Venture
By: Movies Change People

Grab your backpack, adventure is calling!

Here are five films that have inspiration in their DNA and will encourage you to dream big, go wild, let go of excuses and in some cases, literally shoot for the stars.

 2018 is going to be quite the adventure with these flicks!

Five Adventurous Films

1. Back to the Future

Explore the wild world of time travel in grand efforts to right wrongs and put broken things back together.

back to the future films

 

2. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Dive into the imagination and adventure of Walter Mitty as he overcomes fear and embraces change.

the secret life of Walter Mitty films

 

3. The King’s Speech

Learn what failure and overcoming are all about in this inspiring true story of not letting our circumstances define us.

the king's speech films

 

4. October Sky

Revitalise your bold ambition and dreams in the timeless story of perserverance and self belief.

October sky films

 

5. Chariots of Fire

Run with Eric Liddell as he fiercely holds onto his convictions and shoots for glory on the track.

chariots of fire films

 

Article supplied with thanks to Movies Change People.

