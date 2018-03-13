What Black Panther Says About Humans Will Shock You

By: Sam Chan

Black Panther is the latest instalment in the Marvel franchise. Scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, it is the #1 movie at the box office right now. But what makes this movie so special?

Chadwick Boseman plays the role of T’Challa (Black Panther). T’Challa is the king of Wakanda – a sophisticated, powerful, and technologically advanced African nation blessed with natural resources.

The movie plays with the themes of daddy issues, isolationism, and good versus evil.

But it is breathtakingly so much more than that.