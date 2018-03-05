Bebe Rexha – What It’s Meant to Be?

By: Sam Chan

“Meant to Be” is Bebe Rexha’s highest-charting single. Released in October 2017, it has had approx. 500 million views on YouTube, and peaked at #2 on the ARIA charts in Australia.

This song is a great anthem for our time. It speaks to me, and I’m sure it speaks to you.

In the video clip, the country duo – Florida Georgia Line – represent a couple of dateable guys who woo Bebe Rexha with this chorus:

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be