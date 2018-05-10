Avengers: Infinity War When Our Heroes Fail Us

By Laura Bennett

If you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War don’t worry, I won’t spoil anything for you. What I will say though, the latest film from Marvel has some twists.

It’s no surprise given it’s the 19th film in the last ten years, and they have to do something to keep us interested. But, if you don’t like the angle they take, it’s likely you’ll leave the film with a sour taste in your mouth, (proven by my die-hard sister’s disdain after we left the screening, shaking her head in disgust at her favourite franchise not living up to her expectations).

“We’ve been sold the notion that hero equals undefeatable saviour”

Maybe it’s an overreaction for a story, and a world we know is fictitious (…or is it?), but her response, and that of other fans, says something about what we expect of heroes and those we idolise in general.