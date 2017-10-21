6 Documentaries You Didn’t Know You Needed to Watch

By: Movies Change People

Documentaries – they’re sometimes the genre we skip past on iTunes or Netflix as we head for something “more entertaining”, but we’ve curated a list that you won’t want to skip.

These films are engaging, bright, challenging, confronting, life affirming and well worth talking a look at. Click on the pictures below to watch the trailers for our favourite documentaries!

1. Big Easy Express

This film is all heart, passion and talent that leaves you craving adventure and yet grateful for the beauty of where you’re placed right now and the people you’re with. It’s inspiration and entertainment wrapped up in a train trip across America.