By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

We all have problems! No one who breathes on this earth is exempt from them. So, what is the right way to solve your problems if you are a follower of Jesus?

There is a wonderful illustration of this in the Bible story of how Jesus fed the five thousand. We are told that,

When Jesus looked up and saw a great crowd coming toward him, he said to Philip, “Where shall we buy bread for these people to eat?” (John 6:5).

The first thing about problem-solving that we learn here is that Jesus doesn’t baby-feed us. He asks us the question, to see if we can come up with the right answer. In v.6 it says that,