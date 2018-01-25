How to Measure Your Success in Life

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

Everyone wants to be successful. No one wants to be a failure, so how do you measure your success in life?

There’s a whole multi-billion-dollar industry out there that will tell you what success looks like. It will basically tell you how to get rich, because it sees your wealth is a measure of your success in life.

Of course, most people will never be rich, so there’s another whole industry that tells you how to look as if you’re rich. It basically measures success according to what you look like. You have to look as if you’re “successful.” This industry tells you what your body should look like, what clothes you should wear, and what accessories to have.

So how should we as followers of Jesus, measure success in life?