What Does it Mean That Jesus Was Buried in a New Tomb?

By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

Sometimes we just have to dig a little to find beautiful meanings hidden just under the surface of the Bible. John 19:41 is one of those verses. It tells us that Jesus was buried in a “new tomb, in which no one had ever been laid” (NIV).

This is rather unusual, because the Jews used family tombs, which they reused over and over again for many generations. Hardly no one was ever buried in a “new tomb.” We know that Jesus was buried in the tomb of a very rich man of Joseph of Arimathea. However, even very wealthy people were not usually buried in new tombs, since they had their family tombs, which were never new. So, it is still unusual that Jesus was a new tomb.

Everyone who accepts Jesus’ death on their behalf will never end up in a tomb, but will have everlasting life (John 3:16). Jesus was laid in “a new tomb, in which no one had ever been laid,” as a promise that if you believe in him, you will not end up being laid in a tomb either, but instead you will be risen to glorious, eternal life (1 Cor 15:20–23).

This highlights a very important spiritual truth for us: that just as Jesus was laid in a tomb in which no one had ever been laid, so too, he died a death which no one will ever die – if they accept his death in the place of their own. Jesus’ death was not a common death. No one has ever died from a broken heart of love for the sins of the world, and no one ever will – except Jesus. His death was certainly unique.