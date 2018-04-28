By: Dr Eliezer Gonzalez

One of the characters that I love in the New Testament is the Apostle Peter, probably because I’m so much like him in so many ways. But I think there’s enough of Peter in all of us to be able to recognize ourselves in him.

One of the big things I’ve had to learn in my life was the same lesson that Peter had to learn: to get out of God’s way. Look at what Jesus said to Peter in Galilee:

From that time on Jesus began to explain to his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life. 22 Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. “Never, Lord!” he said. “This shall never happen to you!” 23 Jesus turned and said to Peter, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; you do not have in mind the concerns of God, but merely human concerns” (Matt 16:21–23, NIV).

Jesus knows what he has to do, but Peter always seems to know better than the Lord. So, Jesus tells him to get out of his way.