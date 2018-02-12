Valentine’s Day Ideas for a Romantic Date on a Budget

By Jari Smith

It’s almost Valentine’s Day! Whether you’ve been waiting all year round or you completely forgot until just now, it’s time to prep! Here are a few cheap date night ideas so you and your Valentine can have a romantic night on a budget.

Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year, so these ideas are great if you want to wrap things up in a few hours so you can still get some sleep before work the next day, too.

PS. Don’t have a Valentine? Grab a bunch of single friends and try out one of these ideas too! What a great opportunity to celebrate friendship and do something nice for each other.

Food Trucks / Street Side Diners

Swap candle light for moon light and warm summer breezes as you pick up some incredibly inexpensive, yet innovative food. Afterwards, you and your Valentine can walk off your meal at your leisure.