The 11th Day of Christmas: Direct Your Energies Wisely

By: Rachel Doherty | Tweens 2 Teen

The Christmas story tells us of the wise men who followed the star. One gift we can give our family this Christmas is the opportunity to develop wisdom and self-control. That way they can grasp the good life with both hands!

The good life for many has become a bit of a dream. But perhaps it’s just about perspective. This is part of my series on the 12 days of Christmas, where I’ve been looking at gifts we can give that won’t cost a cent.

So far we’ve looked at the place of love and joy in our lives. We’ve also unwrapped the art of being more cheerful. Then there was creating a sense of harmony and peace.

Generosity, patience, kindness and goodness followed. We dove into loyalty and creating a sense of belonging, before taking a glimpse at gentleness. All these qualities help us to realise that the good life so many people are chasing is just in front of us.