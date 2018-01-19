Shining a Light on Australia’s Dark Past

By: Annette Spurr

Australia Day (January 26) has become the most controversial date on the nation’s calendar, with Indigenous Australians renaming it ‘Invasion Day,’ amidst calls for the date to be changed altogether.

It’s a day when Australians throw a snag on the barbie together, and watch cricket from the pool, to celebrate the arrival of white people on Australia’s shores.

But what followed was no cause for celebration.

Author, Sally Dudley, recalls being startled by a poster many years ago, which said: “White Australia has a black history.”